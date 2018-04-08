Understaffed Cheyenne Bottoms crew frustrated with trash left at the wetlands

Biologist Charlie Swank at Cheyenne Bottoms says the staff at the wetlands northeast of Great Bend is highly understaffed. There are three full-time employees at Cheyenne Bottoms to handle over 40,000 acres of land and over 13,000 acres of marsh. The list of chores is already high for the small staff, but recently they have been forced to spend hours picking up trash.

Swank says the amount of people leaving trash at the wetlands seems worse this year than in the recent past.

Charlie Swank Audio

Swank is a district biologist, and does not work at Cheyenne Bottoms a lot despite having an office at the wetlands. Swank says when he first arrived at Cheyenne Bottoms in the 1970s there were five full-time employees and now that number is down to three. Swank is thankful for the part-time help the staff receives throughout the year.