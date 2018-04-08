Police: 2 children rescued after Kan. standoff ends with arrest

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Wichita Police Department officers on Saturday resolved a hostage standoff peacefully.

Just before 5p.m. near the 1100 block of north Fairview, officers responded to a disturbance at a residence where a 27-year-old man threatened to kill his family members who were inside the home, according to officer Paul Cruz.

As officers approached the residence, the suspect barricaded himself along with a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

The suspect who refused to surrender had active felony warrants including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The WPD SWAT Team and hostage negotiators were on scene.

The negotiators worked to deescalated the situation, established communication with the suspect and negotiated the release of the two children. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police released no additional details late Saturday.