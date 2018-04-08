Great Bend Post

Owner of waterpark where Kan. boy died probed over home dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft ride is being investigated in Texas over a confrontation with people in his home.

Jeff Henry, Schlitterbahn co-owner, faces second-degree murder in the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on the Verruckt waterslide. His trial is scheduled for September 10.
CREDIT FRANK MORRIS /Kansas News Service

New Braunfels, Texas, police say a woman reported Thursday that Jeff Henry had threatened her. Henry has not been charged.

Henry co-owns Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts and is charged with murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who died on a waterslide when his raft went airborne and hit an overhead loop. Henry made his first court appearance in Kansas and flew back to Texas on Thursday.

Defense attorney Ron Barroso said when Henry arrived at his home he discovered people staying there had burglarized and ransacked it. He says Henry confronted them, which prompted the woman’s call to police.

Barroso says Henry plans to file charges.