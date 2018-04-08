Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

April 9, 2018 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres

Special Recognition – Teacher of the Year Candidates

Following final selection by the Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominating Committee, Signe Cook. Teacher of grade 5 at Park Elementary, and Stacey Magnett, Teacher of 7th grade Social Studies at GB Middle School will represent USD 428 in the 2018-2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year program! The board extended congratulations and appreciation to Mrs. Cook and Ms. Magnett for their achievements in the teaching profession.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Student-Led Conferences

Mr. Randy Wetzel, GBHS Assistant Principal will present information regarding the recent addition of Student-Led conferences, and the drastic increase of parent participation.

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Board Members’ Comments

USD 428 Education Foundation

Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of Flooring Bid………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Bids for multiple sections of flooring at Eisenhower and Park sites were opened on 4/5/18. The administration recommends approval of the lowest bid. The project will occur during the 2018 summer. The project will occur during the 2018 summer.

B. Approval of GBHS Roofing Bid………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

Bids for seven sections of roofing at GB High School were opened on 4/5/18. The administration recommends approval of the lowest bid. The project will occur during the 2018 summer.

C. Adoption of K-6 Science ………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

At the March board meeting, teachers from the Elementary Science committees presented their recommendation for science curriculum the five elementary schools in the district. Project Lead the Way (PLTW) has the support of the K-6 Committee. Administration asks for approval for adoption of recommended science curriculum.

D. Adoption of GBHS Science …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Popp) At the March board meeting, teachers from the Secondary Science committee presented their recommendation for science curriculum for GB High School. GBHS science teachers piloted textbooks from HMH (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), Pearson, and McGraw Hill. Administration asks for approval for adoption of recommended science curriculum.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Perfect Attendance Bicycle Giveaway Program …………………. Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Thexton) Local patrons supporting a Perfect Attendance Bicycle Giveaway program wish to donate four bicycles to each elementary school to use for student perfect attendance incentives. This marks the fifth year for this donation. Eligible students are those having perfect attendance throughout the year. Karen Shaner, representing all donors, requests permission to continue the bike give-away program. The administration recommends approval.

B. Approval of KASB Membership for 2018-2019 ………………… Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Thexton) The BOE has utilized the services of the Kansas Association of School Boards during the past year, receiving assistance in such areas as policy development, personnel, negotiations, school improvement, and legal services. The membership cost for 2018-2019 is $11,548, which is $48.52 more than the previous year’s rate. The district’s 2018-2019 budget includes dollars for this expenditure. The administration recommends approval of membership as well as the Legal Assistance Fund @ $2,100 ($450 more than last year). The total cost for renewal is $13,696.52.

C. First Reading of 2018-2019 Student Handbooks ………………… Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Thexton)Proposed elementary school, middle school, and high school student handbooks, along with sheets of proposed changes, are provided. The student handbook is uniform for the elementary schools. This is a first reading. Approval will be sought at the May meeting of the BOE.

D. First Reading of 2018-2019 Teacher Handbooks ……………….. Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Thexton) Teacher handbooks (elementary school, middle school, and high school), are provided, along with notes describing proposed changes. A uniform elementary school teacher handbook is maintained through cooperative efforts of the elementary principals, with some details personalized to each school. This is a first reading. Approval will be requested at the May meeting of the BOE.

E. First Reading- Science Adoption Presentations ………………….. Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Popp) Teachers from the GB Middle School committees will present their recommendation for resources for the district to adopt for Science. This is the culmination of 2-years of work including piloting these materials.

MS Science Adoption Presentation

F. Adoption of Technology Literacy Standards ……………………… Mr. Umphres

(Refer to Mr. Popp) The technology coaches have been working to develop technology literacy standards for our school district. Technology literacy goes beyond simple keyboarding to helping students learn technology and the impact it has in their lives. These standards will be presented for adoption.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Teacher Recruitment update

B. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 4/3/18

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 4/2/18

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Recognition of the Education Foundation Grant Recipients

B. Approval of Contributions Grant Application Submissions

 Kristy Alvord, Assistant Director of Food Service, requests approval to apply for a Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Program grant through USDA for the 2018-2019 school year. The grant is a federal and state program that provides reimbursement for costs of making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students as a snack, two to five days a week. Grants are based on total number of enrolled students and the percentage eligible for free/reduced price meals. Currently the program is at Eisenhower and Park elementary schools. This application will extending to Lincoln elementary as well.

 Tricia Reiser, Director of Teaching and Learning Services, requests approval to apply for a Kansas State Department of Education Migrant Summer Services Grant. The grant assists local school districts serving migrant students in these areas: K-8 Reading Instruction K-8 Mathematics Instruction and Pre-K Jump Start. These services must be provided during the summer of 2018 to improve academic achievement and to prepare preschool migrant students for success in kindergarten.

 GB High School VTC (Vocational Technology Club) wishes to accept a $20 cash donation from Quality Glass.

C. Legislative Update

D. Architect Committee Update

E. School picture photography contract

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

11. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (March 12, and March 29, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointment

 Ms. Colbi Brooks, Teacher of Grade 4 at Jefferson Elementary

12. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•GBHS Community Work Day: on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: Noon on Thursday April 26, 2018, at Eisenhower

•Employee Recognition Banquet: at 6:30 p.m., on May 9th at GB Middle School

13. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres