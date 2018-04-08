Larned woman hospitalized after Reno Co. crash

RENO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Sunday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Mazda CX7 driven by Trudy Byer, 56, Larned, was northbound on Main Street just south of Des Moines Avenue in South Hutchinson.

The driver made a left turn into the passenger side of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Nancy Jackson, 63, Kingman.

Jackson and a passenger in the Mazda Myrna Dye, 36, Larned, were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Byer was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.