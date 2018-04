MANHATTAN – Kansas State has landed one of the best junior college rebounders in the nation. According to the Wichita Eagle’s Kellis Robinett, Austin Trice, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound sophomore forward, orally committed to the Wildcats while on a recruiting visit Saturday.

Trice averaged 12.6 points and 12.1 rebounds for Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill. last season.

Trice chose K-State over Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Florida and Washington State.