Great Bend and the rest of the state battling to find qualified workers

According the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas had an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in February of 2018. That number ranks 14th in the country for best unemployment rate.

The Kansas unemployment has gone down over the years, but as Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters tells us it is the lack of workers and sometimes qualified workers that is causing the problem.

Peters mentioned at last week’s Great Bend City Council meeting that she has worked with four companies in the past few months that are interested in coming to Great Bend. Other expanding companies are sometimes finding it hard to recruit the necessary qualified workers in this area.

Many local jobs in Great Bend and Barton County are posted at centralkansasjobs.com.