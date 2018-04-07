Great Bend Post

Sunday Weather

A wintry mix of sleet and light snow is forecast to develop around midnight and spread across the remainder of the area overnight. The wintry mix will persist into Sunday morning, but should chance to light rain before noon. Accumulations across the area should be less than an inch, with the lower amounts expected in southeast Kansas.

Sunday

A chance of sleet before 9am, then a chance of rain between 9am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Monday
A chance of rain before 9am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.