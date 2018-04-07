Sunday Weather

Sunday A chance of sleet before 9am, then a chance of rain between 9am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday A chance of rain before 9am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.