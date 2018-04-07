State Conservation Commission Meeting April 16

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The State Conservation Commission will meet at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018. The meeting will take place at the NRCS U.S. Plant Materials Center at 3800 S. 20th St. in Manhattan. A tour of the Kansas Agricultural Watershed Field Laboratory will follow the meeting. The meeting is open to the public.

The State Conservation Commission was established in 1937 to promote soil and water conservation and has the responsibility to administer the Conservation District Law, the Watershed District Act and other statutes authorizing various conservation programs.

To request a copy of the agenda or a map to the meeting location, please contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov. If special accommodations are needed, please contact the agency three days in advance of the meeting date.

