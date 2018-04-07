Saturday Sports Headlines

CLEVELAND (AP) – Michael Brantley singled home two runs in his first at-bat this season, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win in their home opener over the Kansas City Royals. Brantley was activated from the disabled list before the game after missing the first six games following ankle surgery. Carlos Carrasco worked six innings for the win.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State students will no longer be required to pay a fee that supports athletics. Kansas State Athletics and student government announced Friday that the fee will end in the 2018-19 school year, a year earlier than had previously been announced. Kansas State officials say the decision makes it the only university athletics program in the state and one of only a few in the country to operate with no direct or indirect university and student funding or state support.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas guard Lagerald Vick plans to skip his senior season and enter the NBA draft. Vick is second Jayhawks player to announce for the NBA draft this week. Sophomore Malik Newman plans to hire an agent, which means he would not be eligible to return to school. Vick’s mother says he plans to hire an agent. He averaged 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds this season as Kansas advanced to the Final Four.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Reed is halfway home to his first major championship.

He got there by mostly staying out of trouble at daunting Augusta National and mastering the four par 5s.

Reed shot a 6-under 66 in the second round Friday and moved to 9-under 135 for the tournament. He takes a two-shot lead over Marc Leishman into Saturday’s third round, which could be affected by rain.

Forecasts call for steady showers all day, the kind of weather that should soften up what had become a hard and fast test.