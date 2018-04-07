Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, April 9, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the March 26, 2018, and the April 2, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2018-07: National Public Safety Communications Officers Week, April 8-14, 2018:

-Dena Popp, 911 Director, has asked that the Commission consider the adoption of Proclamation 2018-07, National Public Safety Communications Officers Week. In part, the Proclamation honors Public Safety Communications Officers for their vital role in protecting the life and property of Barton County citizens.

C. ROAD AND BRIDGE: 2018 Paint Striping Program:

-The Road and Bridge Department has received a quote from Straight Line

Striping Inc. in reference to striping approximately 105 miles of County roads.

The estimated cost, at no more than $100,000.00, was included in the 2018 Road

and Bridge Budget as an expected operating expense. Darren Williams, County

Works Director, will provide details.

D. LANDFILL: Potable Water Supply:

-A water well is currently used to supply water to the Landfill scale house. Due to

the location of that well, SCS Engineers have suggested that a different potable

water source for operations be found. After reviewing options, it is suggested

water be obtained from the rural water district that supplies Barton Community

College. Phil Hathcock, Landfill Director, will provide details.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during

the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve

as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: APRIL 9, 2018

9:30 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the

Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:30 a.m. – Law Enforcement Domain Servers – labor costs – John Debes,

Information Technology Director

10:45 a.m. – Purchase of three 800 megahertz radio consolettes – Dena Popp,

911 Director

11:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend

11:15 a.m. – Kansas Department of Transportation agreement for installation of

railroad crossing signals – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator,

and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, is scheduled for April 12, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 16, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.