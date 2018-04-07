Lincoln Elementary students complete All Stars Program

Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend recently graduated its first class of 6th grade students who went through the All Stars Program. All Stars is a character-based approach to preventing high-risk behaviors in 6th graders and is facilitated by Juvenile Services in the 20th Judicial District. The program is based on research identifying the critical factors that lead young people to begin experimenting with substances and engaging in other high-risk behaviors. It is designed to reinforce positive qualities that are typical of youths at this age.

Four of those graduating 6th graders were guests on County Edition Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM to talk about what they learned in the program.

Audio in order – Caily Moeder, Ben Espinoza, Kasey Kennedy and Paige Thexton

The program began at Riley Elementary School last year and then spread to other elementary schools in Great Bend.

All Stars focuses on strengthening five specific qualities as a means to achieving preventive effects. They include establishing positive norms, building strong personal commitments, promoting positive parental attentiveness, developing positive ideals and future aspirations and promotes bonding with school and community organizations.