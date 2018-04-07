Kansas teen held on $100K bond for alleged sex crimes

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen suspect for alleged sex crimes.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, police arrested Tommie Baggett, 18, Manhattan, on requested charges of rape, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary involving a weapon, according to the Riley County Police Department booking report.

In January, police arrested Baggett for the alleged sale of depressants, contributing to a child’s misconduct and felony possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Baggett remains jailed on a $100,000 Bond, according to the booking report.