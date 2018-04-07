Kansas man, woman dead after semi crash

MEADE COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just before 10a.m. Saturday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 GMC Envoy driven by Xavier Lemus, 62, Liberal was eastbound on US 54 three miles west of Meade.

The vehicle moved toward the center line in a possible passing attempt. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It went into a side skid. An eastbound semi struck the Envoy on driver’s side.

Lemus was transported to the hospital in Liberal where he died. A passenger Maria C. Castillo-Delemus, 58, Liberal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver from California was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.