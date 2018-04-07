Kansas man, woman dead after pickup overturns

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 1991 Chevy pickup driven by Heath D. Wilson,34, attempted to get onto Interstate 70 from Interstate 470. The driver lost control on the on ramp. The pickup left the roadway to the left and overturned.

A passenger Mardine L. Wilson. 63, Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson was transported to Stormont Vail where he died. They were not wearing seat belts, according the KHP.