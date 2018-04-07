Kan. man enters plea for firing shots at police, his wife

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A Holton man pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other crimes after a standoff where authorities say he fired shots at officers and his wife.

Patrick Wayne Miller entered the plea Friday to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

On Dec. 3, Holton police and Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute. Police say Miller ran into his house and fired several times at officers and his wife, who was in a police car. No one was injured.

A Holton officer returned fire but no one was hit. Miller surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

His wife, Erica Bell, was later charged with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic battery.