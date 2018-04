SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal Kansas crash.

Just after 3a.m. Saturday, the Kansas Turnpike Authority reported the driver of a northbound vehicle on Interstate 35 just north of 47th Street in Sedgwick County lost control of the vehicle.

It hit the barrier wall. A second vehicle struck the first vehicle as it re-entered the roadway caught fire and burned.

Authorities have not released the name of the victims.