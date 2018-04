The Barton Cougars scheduled doubleheader with Seward County Saturday has been postponed until Sunday.

The two teams will play two games Sunday with game one starting at 1:00 pm.

The 18th ranked Cougars entered the weekend in first place in the Jayhawk West by one game over second place Colby.

The two teams split the first two games of the four game series in Great Bend on Thursday.