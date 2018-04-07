Barton’s Fletchall named KBCA Men’s Junior College Coach of the Year

Head Coach Craig Fletchall of the Barton Community College men’s basketball team has been named the Men’s Two Year Coach of the Year by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA). Fletchall and three other collegiate level award recipients will be honored at the KBCA All Star Game and Awards reception at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, 2018, held in Sams Chapel in Pioneer Hall on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

This past season Fletchall guided the Cougars to the 2018 NJCAA Division I National Tournament, going 2-1 with wins over Tyler Junior College and knocking off top ranked and undefeated Indian Hills Community College before having their run end 82-80 to Eastern Florida State College in the national quarterfinals.

Finishing the season with the most program wins since the 2000-01 season, the 19th ranked Cougars concluded the campaign at 29-7. Barton finished tied for 2nd at 21-5 in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, including a program best 12-1 road record in the rugged conference schedule.

Picking up victory No. 300 at the Barton helm in the NJCAA first round victory over Tyler, Fletchall’s thirteen year record stands at 301-118 (.718) including a 144-85 (.629) tally in the conference play and an eighteenth year collegiate record of 402-174 (.698).

Fletchall is the first Barton men’s coach to receive the KBCA honor and joins women’s coaches Chance Lindley (2008) and Jerry McCarty (1985, 1986, and 1992) on the distinguished list.

Also on the 2018 honoree list is former Lady Cougar Head Coach Lane Lord (2004-07), selected as the Women’s Four Year Coach of the Year after guiding his Pitt State Gorillas to a 23-7 record in his 11th year at the helm.

Other collegiate award recipients include Toby Wynn of Seward County Community College (Women’s Two Year Coach of the Year) and Brett Ballard of Washburn University (Men’s Four Year Coach of the Year).