Barton freshmen Stapleton and Regan earn post-season honors

bartonsports.com – Jaylin Stapleton and Taylor Regan of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team received post-season recognition from the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) and Region VI for their performances in the 2017-18 season.

Stapleton landed on the eleven member first team All-KJCCC Division I squad, as well as, the fifteen member All-Region VI Division I team in earning honorable mention honors. The Meade, Kansas, native led three Lady Cougars in double-digit scoring averaging 14.1 points while dishing out a team high 4.9 assists per game in recording four double-double performances including a fourteen point and program sixth best twelve assist game in the season finale.

The 5’5″ dynamo also got herself to the free throw line a team high 178 times in sinking 144 for a program single season fourth best effort of 80.9%. The contribution fell just .001 behind sophomore Micaela Jellison’s third best stripe shooting of 81.0% as the duo helped lead the Lady Cougars to a school record 73.4% (473-644) to outshoot the 2014-15 squad’s 71.8%.

Regan was the glass cleaner for the Lady Cougars averaging 10.1 rebounds per game, completing her collegiate debut season averaging a double-double in adding 10.6 points each game to earn second team All-KJCCC honors. The Otis, Kansas, native also left her name etched in the Barton record books for single game and season achievements. At 5’10”, Regan outworked many taller opponents throughout the season, reaching double-digit rebounds in twelve of the twenty-eight games including posting eight double-double performances with the final one coming on a fifteen point and fifteen rebound effort in the Lady Cougars’ season ending loss at Coffeyville.

Regan collected a program third best single game defensive glass cleaning in hauling down sixteen at Colby with her nineteen total in the game falling just outside the program’s top six single game total rebound chart.

Finishing her season with 240 defensive rebounds to rank second best all-time, Regan totaled up 313 boards to also hit the school best chart with the fifth best total rebound effort in a single season.

Joining the trio with record book accomplishment was another freshman as Goddard’s Mallory Miller scorched the net for a program record 45.1% from behind the arc on 82-of-182 shooting. Setting a school record ten treys at Colby on January 7, like Stapleton and Regan, Miller ended her initial college season on high not in knocking down a single game fourth best three-pointer in a 7-of-12 effort in finishing the season with 82 made long bombs for third best season single achievement in program history.

Record Book Achievements during the 2017-18 Season:

Single Game (Individual):

3-pt Field Goal Percentage:

(1st): 85.7% (6-7) Mallory Miller, 11-21-17 vs Seward County Community College

3-pt Made Field Goals:

(1st): 10 – Mallory Miller, 1-17-18 at Colby Community College

(T-4th): 7 – Mallory Miller, 3-01-18 at Coffeyville Community College

3-pt Attempted Field Goals:

(2nd): 14 – Mallory Miller, 1-17-18 at Colby Community College

(T-7th): 12 – Mallory Miller, 3-01-18 at Coffeyville Community College; Mallory Miller, 1-27-18 at Seward County Community College; Jaylin Stapleton, 11-18-17 at Butler Community College

Free Throw Percentage:

(1st): 100% (12-12) – Taylor Regan, 2-07-18 at Independence Community College

Assists:

(T-5th): 12 – Jaylin Stapleton, 3-01-18 at Coffeyville Community College

Defensive Rebounds:

(T-3rd): 16 – Taylor Regan, 1-17-18 at Colby Community College

Single Game (Team):

Free Throws Made:

(5th): 31 – 12-16-17 vs Dodge City Community College

Free Throw Percentage:

(3rd): .933 (14-15) – 2-03-18 at Allen County Community College

(T-7th): .889 (24-27) – 2-07-18 vs Independence Community College

3-pt Field Goal Attempts:

(T-6th): 33 – 11-18-17 vs Butler Community College

3-pt Field Goal Percentage (Min 20 Att):

(1st): 72.7% (8-11) – 2-26-18 at Neosho County Community College

(6th): 58.8% (10-17) – 11-01-17 vs Kansas Wesleyan University JV

Single Season (Individual):

Defensive Rebounds:

(2nd): 240 – Taylor Regan

Total Rebounds:

(5th): 313 – Taylor Regan

Free Throw Attempts:

(5th): 178 – Jaylin Stapleton

Free Throws Made:

(4th): 144 – Jaylin Stapleton

Free Throw Percentage:

(3rd): 81.0% (68-84) – Micaela Jellison

(4th): 80.9% (144-178) – Jaylin Stapleton

3-pt Field Goal Attempts:

(6th): 182 – Mallory Miller

3-pt Field Goals Made:

(3rd): 82 – Mallory Miller

3-pt Field Goal Percentage (Min 75 Att):

(1st): 45.1% (82-182) – Mallory Miller

Single Season (Team):

Free Throw Percentage: (1st) 73.4% (473-644)

3-pt Field Goals Made: (8th) 178

3-pt Field Goal Percentage: (2nd) 37.2% (178-478)

Defensive Rebounds: (5th) 943 (*30.4 per game – School best)