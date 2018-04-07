Kan. National Guard units deploy for year-long mission

TOPEKA —Soldiers of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th

Infantry Regiment and Battery C, 1st Battalion 161st Field Artillery bid farewell to family and friends during a deployment ceremony at the Kansas Expocentre Exhibition Hall in Topeka.

The 2-137th, headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, and Battery C, 1-161st FA, headquartered in Newton, will deploy as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, for a year-long mission to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.