Kan. National Guard units deploy for year-long mission

TOPEKA —Soldiers of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th

Photo courtesy Kansas National Guard

Infantry Regiment and Battery C, 1st Battalion 161st Field Artillery bid farewell to family and friends during a deployment ceremony at the Kansas Expocentre Exhibition Hall in Topeka.

The 2-137th, headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, and Battery C, 1-161st FA, headquartered in Newton, will deploy as part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard, for a year-long mission to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Image courtesy Kansas National guard