SRCA signs new contract with the City of Great Bend

The City of Great Bend and SRCA Drag Strip signed a contract this week for the SRCA to run the drag strip for at least another five years. The SRCA will pay the City an annual fee of $10,000.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the SRCA is in charge of insuring most the facility except the concession and restroom area.

The agreement will be in effect until December 31, 2022. The agreement will renew automatically for one year periods thereafter unless the City or SRCA notifies the other party of its intent not to renew, in writing, at least 90 days before December 31 of each year.

The City also signed the Motorpark Operating Agreement with H.A.M. Enterprises to operate the motopark near the Great Bend Municipal Airport. The three-year contract will pay the City two percent of gate entrance fees in 2018, 3.5 percent in 2019, and five percent of gate entrance fees in 2020. H.A.M. Enterprises’ main event is the Hahn Brothers Motocross Shootout which is scheduled for the end of September.