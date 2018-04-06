Sheriff: Wanted Kansas woman found hiding in attic

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas woman believed to have been on the run from authorities for several months, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

After serving a search warrant at a home in the 100 Block of W. 14th Street in the City of Horton, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies found Chelsea JeanFinch, 25, of Hiawatha, hiding in the attic of the home, according to Morse.

Finch was placed into custody, and transported to the Jackson County Jail. She has a previous felony conviction for Aggravated Battery – Bodily Harm with a deadly weapon, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Horton police also arrested Dylan Lynard Thomas, 23, of Horton, at the home for felony interference with law enforcement.

While at the Jail, it was discovered that Finch allegedly trafficked methamphetamine into the facility.

Finch is currently being held on two no bond Jackson County warrants and for trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond on the drug charges was set at $50,000.00. The