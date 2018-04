BARTON COUNTY — Family and friends in central Kansas held a

memorial service Friday for Iviona Lewis. The 2-year-old Hoisington girl was found dead on March 20. She had been missing since Sunday March 18, according to police.

Chaz Stephens, her mother’s boyfriend is being held on a $1,000,000 Bond in connection with her death.

A memorial has been established to help with funeral expense, in care of Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend.