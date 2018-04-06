Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Robert E. “Bob” Pryor, 73, died April 3, 2018, at Almost Home, Great Bend, Kansas. He was born June 22, 1944, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, the son of F.L. and Sarah Lucille (O’Dell) Pryor. Bob attended schools in Polo, Missouri, until moving to Raymore, Missouri, where he graduated from Raymore High School. He then joined the Air Force and served as an Airman First Class from 1965 to 1971.

Bob was a resident of Great Bend since 1985 moving from Omaha, Nebraska. He worked his whole lifetime in sprinkler fitting and was President of Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler.

He was a member of the NRA, the Local Union #669, and National Fire Sprinkler Association. He enjoyed his family, annual fishing trips, and most importantly celebrating his birthday.

On June 7, 1985, he married Mary Zink-Haberman in Great Bend, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Pryor of the home; and three children, Michael L. Pryor and wife Marla of Blue Springs, Missouri, Wendy L. Lockwood and husband Kevin, and Shelly A. Arnberger and husband Kevin, all of Great Bend; a sister, Donna Messick and husband Bill of Omaha, Nebraska; and five grandchildren, Curtis Arnberger, Representative Tory Marie Arnberger, Thomas Lockwood and wife Brittany, Ethan Lockwood, and Hunter Pryor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Roger Pryor, parents-in-law, Leo and Marilyn Kaiser, and two grandchildren, Michael Pryor, Jr. and Brooklyn Pryor.

Friends may call 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. with Vigil at 7 p.m., Sunday, all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima, Prince of Peace Parish, Great Bend, Kansas, celebrated by Father Ted Stoeklein. Burial will follow in Holy Name Cemetery, rural Bushton, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to Barton County Transfer, Almost Home, or Kindred Hospice, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.