Police seize 58 pounds of pot during Kansas drug raid

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug distribution charges and have made an arrest.

Just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police special investigations unit executed a search warrant at a residence near Seneca and Mt. Vernon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

During the raid, officers seized 58 pounds of marijuana worth of street value of approximately $127,000, according to Davidson. They also seized 3 ounces of cocaine worth a street value of $3,000.

Police also booked a 33-year-old suspect on drug related charges. He is a mid-level drug dealer believed to be distributing drugs throughout the community, according to Davidson.