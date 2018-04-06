Police rescue 5 animals in alleged dog fighting ring

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty.

Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, police received a tip from a local animal rescue group of a resident in the 1500 Block of North Minnesota Street in Wichita might be involved in dog fighting, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police responded to the scene and through their investigation five dogs were collected by animal control officers. Two of the animals were taken to a local vet due to broken leg injuries, according to Davidson. Police also recovered drugs, cash, a stolen weapon and dog fighting paraphernalia.

The paraphernalia include large chains, medication, tie downs along with other equipment used in the training of fight dogs, according to Davidson. Police reported no arrests in the case.