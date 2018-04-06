Police arrest Kansas felon after injury car crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on felony charges following a car crash.

Just after 3:30 a.m.Friday, Police responded to the 2200 block of SE California in Topeka in reference an injury vehicle accident, according to Police Lieutenant Andrew Beightel.

Upon arrival they found an unoccupied red passenger car that had struck a pole. The officers searched the area but, did not find any of the occupants. They did however; locate a firearm in the vehicle that was confirmed to be stolen.

Shortly after the initial report of the crash, 42-year-old Derrick Lamar Baker arrived at an area hospital with injuries consistent with a car crash. Information was develop through the investigation and Baker was arrested and booked into Shawnee Co jail on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, theft and numerous traffic charges.

Baker has previous convictions of drugs and aggravated assault, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.