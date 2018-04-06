KU’s Vick declares for draft, does not hire agent

Kansas guard Lagerald Vick will forego his senior season to pursue playing basketball professionally, Vick announced Friday.

A regular starter for Kansas in 2017-18, Vick averaged 12.1 points and was third on the KU team with a 4.8 rebound average.

The Memphis, TN, guard was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection by the conference’s coaches and posted six games of 20 or more points during the season.

In December, Vick posted a three-game stretch of 20 or more points and made 59 3-pointers for the year, including 13 in Kansas’ postseason run to the Final Four.

As a Jayhawk, Vick was part of three Big 12 regular-season conference championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and one Final Four. KU won 31 or more games all three seasons Vick was at KU and the Jayhawks went 44-4, 91.7 percent, in Allen Fieldhouse during the last three seasons.

Vick played in 19 games as a freshman, averaging 2.1 points per contest and earning Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors for his work in the classroom. He started six of 36 games played as a sophomore where he averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He concludes his KU career averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, scoring 775 points with 125 assists and 58 steals.

Vick has not hired an agent.