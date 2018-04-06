Kan. woman, 2 children hospitalized after rear-end crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Three people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by Eva A Alverez, 56, Garden City rear-ended a 1992 Ford Ranger driven by Justin Dale Soukup, 25, Wilson, that was stopped waiting to turn from Kansas 156 onto Kansas 140 in Ellsworth.

Alverez and two children were transported to the hospital in Ellsworth for treatment. A 6-year-old in the Jeep was not in a proper child safety seat and not injured, according to the KHP.

Soukup was not injured.