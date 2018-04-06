Kan. police chaplain arrested in prostitution investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have arrested a Kansas man in connection with a prostitution investigation.

On Wednesday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) VICE section conducted a prostitution investigation in which detectives discovered information that lead to the arrest of an unpaid volunteer chaplain that serves WPD and the Sedgwick County Sheriff Office, according to officer Paul Cruz.

The arrest took place just before noon Thursday, according to Cruz.

Daniel Syrcle, 53, was interviewed by detectives and booked on misdemeanor charges for purchasing unlawful sexual relations and official misconduct.

Detectives were pursuing an unrelated prostitution case when they discovered Syrcle’s involvement with prostitution and made the arrest.

Syrcle has been terminated from his volunteer assignment with WPD and Sheriff’s Office. Police released no additional details.