Hoisington’s Leiker recognized as Assistant Coach of the Year for Cardinal wrestling

Hoisington wrestling assistant coach Tony Leiker was named the Assistant Coach of the Year in Class 3-2-1A by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. Great Bend’s Mike Courson was honored for his media role.

Read the press release from KWCA here…

The KWCA is pleased to announce it’s second round of awards this week after releasing the Academic Awards on Tuesday. Today we get to recognize this year’s Hall of Fame nominees as well as the yearly award winners. Today’s awardees will be recognized in person during the Fritz Knorr weekend, Oct. 5-6, at the Awards & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony following the KWCA “Fritz Knorr” Clinic in Salina.

KWCA Hall of Fame Inductees

Bill Christner, Coach

Jim Beltch, Coach

KWCA Coach of the Year

6A: Josh Carroll (Olathe North)

6A: Damon Parker (Washburn Rural)

5A: Travis Keal (Mill Valley)

4A: Brandon Jobe (Bonner Springs)

321A: Jon Lippelmann (Scott City)

KWCA Assistant Coach of the Year

5A: Aaron Mejia, Lucas Hockenbury, Rigo Aguirre, & John McCormack (Emporia)

4A: Aaron Dibbens, Jerry Bowen, & Kaden Kretzer (McPherson)

4A: Parker Ast, Nick Jobe, Ian Seaton (Bonner Springs)

3-2-1A: Ryan Malay (Beloit)

3-2-1A: Anthony Leiker (Hoisington)

KWCA Senior Wrestler of the Year

6A: Jace Koelzer (Olathe South)

5A: Michael Spangler (Kapaun Mt. Carmel)

4A: Marcus Robinson (Ark City)

3-2-1A: Isaiah Luellen (Rossville)

Female: Breanna Douglas (Paola)

KWCA Media of the Year

Rocky Downing, KRFM 550

Mike Courson, Great Bend Tribune & Hoisington Dispatch

Steve Sell, Mid-Kansas Online

Dusty Deines, KDNS 94.1

KWCA Official of the Year

Tim Horgan

KWCA Service Award

JJ Thaw (Newton)

KWCA Administrators of the Year

Dustin McEwen, AD (Norton)

Rudy Perez, Principal (Norton)

Ross Schwisow (Baesor-Linwood)

Shane Backhus, AD (McPherson)

Doug Hitchcock (Bonner Springs)

KWCA Contributors of the Year

Mike Church, AD (Wichita North)

Greg Mann, Superintendent (Southeast of Saline)

James Cook (Lindsborg)

KWCA Team Support Personnel of the Year

Michelle Vander Linden (Burlington)

KWCA Middle School Coach of the Year

J ason Bates (Iola)

KWCA Senior Collegiate Wrestler of the Year

Nathan Butler (Stanford University)

Noel Torres (Newman University)

Bryce Shoemaker (University of Nebraska-Kearney)

Addie Lanning (Ottawa University)

KCA Coach of the Year

Derek Budke (Chase Co.)

NWHOF Dave Shultz Award

Jace Koelzer (Olathe South)

NWHOF Tricia Saunders Award

Breanna Douglas (Paola)

NWCA Awards

Coach of the Year: Doug Vander Linden (Burlington)

Asst. Coach of the Year: J.D. Hand (Augusta)