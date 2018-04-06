Friday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Robbie Ray struck out nine over six innings and the bullpen closed out a two-hitter, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks spoil the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener 3-1. Arizona improved to 6-1 for the second straight season and tied a franchise record for its best seven-game start. The team was also 6-1 in 2000. St. Louis dropped its first home opener since 2015.

National Headlines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Jordan Spieth (speeth) will carry a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar into the second round of the Masters. Spieth carded five straight birdies on the back nine in a 6-under 66.Finau managed to play well despite a severe ankle sprain that caused him to consider withdrawing before his tee time.

BOSTON (AP) – The Boston Celtics will spend the rest of the regular season and the entire playoffs without point guard Kyrie Irving. The All-Star will need 3-4 months to recover from his upcoming surgery to have two screws removed from his surgically-repaired left knee. Irving recently developed an infection at the site of the screws, which were implanted after his patellar fracture during the 2015 NBA Finals.

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki has undergone season-ending surgery on his left ankle. The 39-year-old played his final game of the season on Tuesday and averaged just 12 points in 77 games, his lowest scoring output since his rookie sesaon. He has said he plans to return for a 21st season for the only NBA team he has ever played for.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Nationals have agreed to a two-year contract extension with general manager Mike Rizzo through 2020. Rizzo’s status was a big question mark heading into this season as the team tries to re-sign slugger Bryce Harper before he becomes a free agent in November. The Nationals have won four of the past six NL East titles, but have yet to win a playoff series.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State trustees are expected to approve a two-year contract extension for football coach Urban Meyer on Friday. The extension though the 2022 season will give Meyer a $1.2 million annual raise. The $7.6 million total cash compensation package makes the 53-year-old Meyer the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and third-highest nationally.

UNDATED (AP) -The Cleveland Cavaliers have taken control of the third seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, moving a half-game ahead of the idle Philadelphia 76ers and staying two games in front of the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James poured in 33 points and the Cavaliers erased a 104-87 deficit over the final 7 1/2 minutes of a 119-115 win over the Washington Wizards. Bojan (BOY’-ahn) Bogdanovic had 28 points and the Pacers won for the sixth time in seven games by hammering the Golden State Warriors, 126-106.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Utah Jazz have moved a game ahead of San Antonio for fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference and home-court advantage for the opening round of the playoffs. Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) added 15 with 10 rebounds as the Jazz whipped the Clippers, 117-95 for their fourth straight win. Utah is 27-5 over the last 10 1/2 weeks and can wrap up home-court advantage by winning its last three regular-season games.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 3 Tampa Bay 2, 12 Innings

Final Texas 6 Oakland 3

Final Detroit 9 Chi White Sox 7, 10 Innings

Final Minnesota 4 Seattle 2

Final Baltimore 5 N-Y Yankees 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 8 Washington 2

Final Philadelphia 5 Miami 0

Final Colorado 3 San Diego 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 2

Final Arizona 3 St. Louis 1

Final Chi Cubs 8 Milwaukee 0