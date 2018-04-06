Ellinwood Hospital Foundation to host golf tournament

The Ellinwood Hospital Foundation is looking for golfers and people who like to win money for an upcoming fundraiser – the 2nd Annual Golf Tournament and Golf Ball Drop. The event was postponed last September, but is now rescheduled for Saturday, April 21 at Grove Park Golf Club, in Ellinwood.

The golf tournament is a four-man scramble, and the cash prize for the first place team is $300, second place $200, and third place $100. Golf, breakfast, lunch, drinks, goodie bag, and a raffle ticket are included in the registration fee of $75. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased, along with golf ball drop tickets.

The golf ball drop is a unique fundraiser: donors can purchase a golf ball for $10 (or 6 for $50); the golf balls are dropped out of the city bucket truck, approximately 40 ft. in the air, where they fall on the practice green. The first golf ball in the hole, or closest, wins $500 in cash; second $250, and third $100. The Foundation is only selling 500 chances.

Golfers must be registered by April 20. The public is welcome to purchase golf ball tickets and encouraged to attend the Golf Ball Drop at 1pm April 21. Registrations and tickets can be purchased online, at ellinwooddistricthospital.org, or by going to the front office at Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic. Anyone with questions can call (620) 564-2548 or email foundation@gpoe.org.

“We have so many wonderful people and businesses that support this event,” said Lindsey Bogner, Executive Director of the Foundation. “Without the donors and sponsors events like this wouldn’t be possible.” Sponsorships are still available for interested businesses and individuals. Many community businesses and hospital supporters have sponsored this year’s event:

Double Eagle Sponsors: Alloy Architecture, Bartlett Grain Company, K&N Petroleum, Office Products, Inc.

Eagle Sponsors: Community Bank of the Midwest, EagleMed & AirMedCare Network, Farmers Mutual Insurance Company, Hutchinson Clinic, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, Jensen Associates, Inc.

Birdie Sponsors: Doc Who Care, Kansas Power Pool, St. Joseph Knights of Columbus

Hole Sponsors: Countryside Veterinary Associates, Docs Who Care, DPI Benefits, Ellinwood Packing Plant, Inc., Great Bend Coop. Assoc., Keller Real Estate, Landmark National Bank, Minnis Chapel and Funeral Home, St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph Knight of Columbus

Other Sponsors: Barton Community College Book Store, Bulls Eye Wear, CROPWORKS, LLC, Ellinwood Leader, H&B Communications, Holy Smokes BBQ, Isern Electric Heat & Air, Inc., Keenan Law Firm, PA, Manweiler Chevrolet Co., Nex-Tech Wireless, Pain, Spine, and Rehab, PA

The Ellinwood Hospital Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of the local communities, by supporting Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic and its cooperating organizations. Through cultivating private donations and educating the public, Ellinwood Hospital Foundation contributes to the on-going success of Ellinwood Hospital and Clinic by supporting improvement projects, equipment, and programs benefiting patients and the community.