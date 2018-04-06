Great Bend—Dolores Stevens, 88, passed away April 4, 2018, at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita. Dolores was born April 1, 1930, in Oil Hill, the daughter of Earl and Opal (Wood) Dowler.

Dolores was a Great Bend resident. Dolores married Marion Dean “Smokey” Stevens on August 24, 1950, in Great Bend. He passed away June15, 1994. She was a homemaker, holding previous employment at the nursing home in Greensburg and Friends Bible College in Haviland. She enjoyed bible studies, teaching Sunday School and making quilts and crafts. Dolores was a member of Western Area Women’s Aglow, serving as treasurer, and the Friends Church in Haviland.

Survivors include sons, Ricky Stevens and wife Carmen of Haviland, Kelly Stevens of Larned and Joe Stevens and wife Kayleen of Haviland; daughter Susan Coulson and husband George of Great Bend; sisters, Earleen Offutt of Trinity, Texas and Flora Lee Ceskue of Hernando, Miss.; grandchildren, Brannan Coulson, Megan Shanley, Staci Moore, Cody, Logan, Amber, Natasha, Kyle, Braden, and Tanner Stevens. She was preceded in death by daughter Linda Stevens, brothers Jim and Keith Dowler.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018, with Rev. Matt Schaffer officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday April 6, 2018, all at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorial has been established with Angels Home Health, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

