Designer of waterslide where boy died moved to Kan. jail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated has been booked into a Kansas jail.

John Schooley, who designed the Verruckt slide for the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

Schooley was released from a Texas jail and was booked into the Wyandotte County jail Friday afternoon.

His attorney, J. Justin Johnston, says in a bond motion that Schooley’s design for the waterslide and the raft involved in the boy’s death were modified after the ride was commissioned, meaning his design is not responsible for the fatality.

The motion seeking to reduce Schooley’s bond says he wasn’t affiliated with the Kansas park after April 2015.