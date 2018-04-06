Dave Toub Promoted to Assistant Head Coach

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Friday that Head Coach Andy Reid has named Dave Toub the team’s Assistant Head Coach. Toub has served as the Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator the past five seasons (2013-17) and will continue those duties in his new role.

Toub enters his sixth season with the Chiefs in 2018. Since Toub’s arrival in 2013, the Chiefs have 10 special teams kick returns for touchdowns (six punt, four kickoff), which is the most in the NFL over that span. The Chiefs took over the top mark for kick return average in NFL history in 2013 averaging 29.9 yards per return. Prior to arriving in Kansas City, Toub served as the Special Teams Coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2012. His units in Chicago finished in the top third of the league for eight straight seasons (2004-11). Before joining the Bears, Toub was the Assistant Special Teams Coach and Assistant Defensive Line Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001-03. During his stint with Philadelphia, Toub helped Eagles Special Teams Coordinator John Harbaugh earn 2001 NFL Special Teams Coach of the Year honors.

Toub spent 15 seasons coaching at the collegiate level, most recently at Missouri where he coached the defensive line (1998-00) after nine years (1989-97) as the school’s head strength coach. Toub began his coaching career in 1986 at his alma mater, Texas-El Paso, as a graduate assistant, and one year later was named the school’s head strength and conditioning coach.