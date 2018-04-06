Cougar Baseball splits doubleheader with Seward County

bartonsports.com – The No. 18 ranked Barton Community College baseball team split Thursday’s conference doubleheader hosting Seward County Community College as the Cougars took game one 6-2 but three home runs led the Saints’ 7-4 victory in snapping a six game losing streak at Lawson-Biggs Field.

The day’s results leave Barton at 13-5 in Jayhawk play and 28-8 overall while Seward County stands at 6-12 and 18-20 on the year.

Weather permitting, the teams are scheduled to resume the back-end of the four-game series at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Liberal.