Cop Shop (4/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/5)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:22 a.m. an accident was reported at K-96 Highway & CR 380.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:34 a.m. a burglary was reported at 191 N. Highway 281.

Fire

At 9:28 p.m. a fire was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 195, electric issues in a school bus, no fire.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/5)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:19 p.m. Shilo Curz was arrested at Adams Street & Forest Avenue on a Rush County warrant.

Theft

At 2:15 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported an unknown subject taking items without paying.

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3920 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:35 p.m. a report of his vision card being stolen from his truck at 1408 Kansas Avenue was made.

Criminal Damage

At 5:07 p.m. a report of Jason Bitter damaging the front door to her apartment at 811 Grant Street Apt 338 was made.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:03 p.m. a report of items stolen out of his truck sometime over the past week was made at 3627 Robin Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:47 p.m. a vehicle was westbound on Eisenhower and struck another vehicle that failed to yield right of way northbound on Cherry Lane.