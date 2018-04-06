Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/5)

BOOKED: Vicki Batt for CKCC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Hardey for CKCC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eliseo Velasco of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jessica Carr of Pawnee Rock for Barton County District Court case for domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jerry W. Bishop on BCDC warrant to KDOC.

RELEASED: Kenneth Lamb on BCDC warrant to KDOC.

RELEASED: Garrett Barnett to KDOC.

RELEASED: Hernan Montez for parole violation to KDOC.

RELEASED: Jason P. Payne on BCDC warrant to KDOC.

RELEASED: Jessica Carr of Pawnee Rock for Barton County District Court case for domestic battery after posting a $2,500 C/S.