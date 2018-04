APRIL 6, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: POULAN 16″ CHAIN SAW W/HARD CASE. 792-1665

FOR SALE: PRINTER W/ACCESSORIES, 2 CELL PHONES, DOLLY. 786-1945

FOR SALE: WALL CABINETS. 786-9940

WANTED: FEMALE BLACK LAB PUPPY. 639-4868

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA (LOADED W/LOW MILES) RUGER 22 REVOLVER. 491-1570

FOR SALE: TANDEM AXLE CAR TRAILER, 2 SETS OF DISPENSERS (3 IN EACH) 786-5255

FOR SALE: BIRD CAGES (2 BIG, 1 SMALL). 282-3842

LOST: FEMALE TAN CHIHUAHUA (PEANUT) 793-6636 OR 282-4812

FOR SALE: BLACK & DECKER BATTERY OPERATED W/CHARGER STRING TRIMMERS, BLOWER, 26′ 5TH WHEEL CAMPER W/HITCH. 257-8900

FOR SALE: SEVERAL CANS OF DUPONT FREON R12, FIELD SPRAYER TIRE. 653-4913

WANTED: 2X4X5-1/2′ 282-3364

FOR SALE: 2 LOUVER DOORS 24X80, 2 CEILING FANS. 797-3796

WANTED: COMBINE BIN ON WHEELS. 793-2111

FOR SALE: 1982 HONDA MOTORCYLE XL250R ENDURO W/TITLE, SNAPPER RIDING MOWER 28″ CUT, 2 TIRES 245/75/16 491-0127

FREE: SPACE HEATERS THAT NEED WORK. 792-3640

FOR SALE: 2 TICKETS TO THE DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET (KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS) TOMORROW IN HOISINGTON . 282-4250

FOR SALE: BOAR PIG. WANTED: BASKETBALL GOAL PORTABLE & ADJUSTABLE, 20 GUAGE SHOTGUN FOR A CHILD. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 4 MILITARY TIRES 900/20 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2007 DODGE RAM PU BIG HORN 4WD W/LOTS OF EXTRAS, 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE. 282-1293

WANTED: 2 LT 285/75/16 TIRES W/50% TREAD 639-7373

WANTED: KITCHEN CABINETS. 793-4993

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

COMPASSION AND CARING, YOUR FAMILY CAN COUNT ON MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS, BACKED BY FIVE GENERATIONS OF KNOWLEDGE AND TRUST. CALL RYAN MINNIS TODAY AT 620-564-2300. MINNIS FUNERAL CHAPEL AND MONUMENTS. 620-564-2300

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY