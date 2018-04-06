2 from Larned hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

STAFFORD COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 9:30a.m. Friday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Ford Aerostar driven by Leon R. Thornton, 72, Larned, was northbound on NW 90th Avenue five miles southwest of Radium.

The driver failed to yield at NW 130th Street. The van struck a westbound 1991 International Truck driven by Lawrence F. Vinsonhaler, 51, Offerle, at the intersection.

Thornton and a passenger Deborah K. Wedd, 67, Larned, were transported to the hospital in Larned.

Vinsonhaler was not injured. Thornton was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.