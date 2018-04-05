Watson inducted into NSDA Kansas Hall of Fame

The West Kansas Chapter of the National Speech and Debate Association proudly announces the induction of Barbara Watson, Great Bend High School speech and debate coach, into the West Kansas NSDA Hall of Fame. This is the highest recognition a speech and debate advisor can achieve in the West Kansas District Honor Society.

“This award, which is based on participation in the district, contributions to the district, service to the district, excellence in coaching and competition displays the tremendous dedication, effort and hard work that Mrs. Watson has employed throughout her career,” said Megan Hagaman, West Kansas NSDA district chair.

“Our coaches in the hall of fame understand the importance of speech and debate activities to our students and schools, and they demonstrate the characteristics of effective leadership in abundance,” Hagaman said. “Barbara Watson understands the power of these activities to change lives and has long been one of the greatest coaches in our district, state and in the nation.”

“Speech and debate advances communication skills, improves reading, writing, speaking and critical thinking, develops interpersonal skills, and prepares students for college, career and beyond,” said J. Scott Wunn, executive director of the National Speech and Debate Association. “These skills are evident in Mrs. Watson’s leadership and program.”

Watson recently announced her retirement from USD 428 after 31 years as an educator.

“Barb Watson’s induction into the West Kansas National Speech and Debate Association’s Hall of Fame is a fitting way to end a brilliant and successful career,” said Tim Friess, GBHS principal.

“The honor is well deserved as Barb is and has been the face of GBHS speech and debate for many years,” Friess said. “Acknowledgement of her accomplishments by the Hall of Fame is a great culmination to an outstanding career.”