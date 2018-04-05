Strong winds blow roof off Kansas grade school

HAVILAND, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say strong winds have blown the roof off a Kansas grade school cafeteria while classes were in session.

Haviland Grade School principal Mark Clodfelter, who’s also the superintendent, says about 70 kindergartners through eighth-graders were in the school when the roof blew off around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

School surveillance video shows the flat, white cafeteria roof rise from one end, fly up and then crumble as it hits the parking lot with several parked cars. The National Weather Service says wind speeds at the time the roof was torn off reached speeds of 65 to 70 mph. Authorities reported no injuries.

Classes at the school are expected to resume Friday after repairs are completed. Haviland is about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) west of Wichita.