Server farms. What they are and the possibility of one constructing in Great Bend

Cities the size of Great Bend are always looking for ways to boost the economy, bring new business in, and keep the town growing. Finding the right fit with a large business can be tricky based on the company’s requirements and the effect on the area the industry will have.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters says she is looking into the possibility of bringing a server farm to Great Bend.

Jan Peters Audio

Peters went to a conference called Data Center World recently that had 1,600 people in attendance with over 170 IT vendors, including Microsoft and Google. Creating connections, Peters found a builder that constructs these server farms.

Jan Peters Audio

Large server farms that hold electronic data can be a significant capital investment for cities with the large amount of power to run and keep the facility cool.