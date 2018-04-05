Police arrest 2 Kan. women for alleged ‘swatting’ call

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Hutchinson women were jailed early Thursday for making a false call to police. The women claimed a man battered two family members in the 1200 block of East 7th. According to the women, the man said he did not want to go back to prison. They said he had a gun and was waiting for officers to arrive.

Chassity Nicholson, 22 (pictured left), and Tatumn Watkins (right), 20, face a potential charge of making a false call for emergency services for violence of a threat.

Nicholson called police earlier in the day and said Michael Kirk had taken their child. She wanted the child back.

When police arrived, they were told Kirk was hiding in the garage. Officers, along with sheriff’s deputies, had guns drawn when they ordered him from the garage. He came out with the 3-month-old child in his arms. He was almost shot during the incident. Kirk was not armed and was merely taking care of the child.

In court, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen — visibly annoyed this infant was put in danger — denied any bond reduction.

Watkins recently entered a plea for a charge of aggravated battery when she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the back on Jan. 22. The victim was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment where he spent five days.

Nicholson has now posted bond, but Watkins remains jailed on a $5,000 bond. Both should be back in court next week for the reading of any formal charges.