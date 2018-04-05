Panther baseball swept at home; Lady Panthers split two games on the road

Liberal takes two from Panthers

The Liberal Redskins left Great Bend the way they arrived Wednesday, undefeated. The Redskins swept a double header from the Great Bend Panthers, winning game one 11-5 before taking the nightcap 11-7.

The victories improved Liberal to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference while the Panthers dropped to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in the WAC.

The Panthers are back home Tuesday April 10th to take on Garden City at 4 pm at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Softball splits at Andover

The Great Bend Lady Panther softball team had an interesting Tuesday in Andover where they won a blowout and lost in a blowout.

Great Bend lost to Andover 10-0 before bouncing back to blast Hutchinson 16-0 in the second game of the triangular.

The split leaves the Lady Panthers with a record of 2-2 heading into a road doubleheader at Liberal on Tuesday April 10th.