Kansas man hospitalized after hit by truck, run over

TOPEKA— One person was injured in an accident Wednesday in Shawnee County,

Just before 9:30p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 5300 Block of S. Topeka Boulevard in reference to a vehicle, pedestrian accident, according to Sheriff Herman Jones.

Investigators determined that a 33-year-old man from Manhattan, Kansas was hit by two southbound vehicles while he was in the southbound lanes.

The man sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation leads sheriff’s deputies to believe the pedestrian was attempting to cross Topeka Boulevard. He was struck by the driver’s side mirror of a southbound UHaul moving van. We believe this caused him to fall to the ground and the he was subsequently run over by a southbound Buick passenger vehicle.

There were no signs of impairment of the drivers of either vehicle, nor is there any suspicion that the drivers were in any way culpable of creating this accident. We believe the motorists were lawfully driving on the roadway.

Deputies did not release the identity of the pedestrian due to the severity of his injuries and the lack of family notification, according to the sheriff’s department.