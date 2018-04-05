Kan. special education aide accused of child sex crimes

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Kansas teacher’s aide has been removed from his position after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Belle Plaine special education paraprofessional was arrested Sunday. The 22-year-old was booked on suspicion of unlawful voluntary sexual relations.

He had worked for a special education cooperative that serves five school districts within Sumner County.

Sumner County Education Services director Jon Mages says the cooperative and the Belle Plaine school district are conducting internal investigations. He says the paraprofessional will no longer be around students.

No details about the investigation were released.