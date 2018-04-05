Historical Society Museum hosting “Watching Young Artists Grow” exhibit

Each April, the Barton County Historical Society Museum explodes with color as “Watching Young Artists Grow” goes up.

Featuring the artistic talents of the elementary and middle school students of USD 428, this exhibit is supported and sponsored by the Barton County Arts Council and the Historical Society. It may be viewed during the museum’s regular hours. A closing reception will be held Sunday, April 22nd, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Elementary school art instructors Shannon Wedel and Melissa Watson, along with new middle school instructor Jennifer Christiansen, work with the students throughout the school year on numerous projects. These young artists learn how to effectively use papers, crayons, paints, and other media, construct three-dimensional forms in paper, ceramics, and other materials, and — always — use their imaginations.

As the Kansas Department of Education’s criteria point out, Visual Arts Education prepares students for success in school, work, and life: strengthening LITERACY as the Visual Arts are an essential language; developing a GLOBALLY COMPETITIVE workforce since the Visual Arts develop essential skills for global competitiveness in the 21st century; and nurturing ENGAGED LEARNERS for the Visual Arts promote active and complex learning.